American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,034 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,087 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,511 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 120,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

