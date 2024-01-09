Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 152.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 55,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $197,000.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

