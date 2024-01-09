Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 41,067 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,067 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $7,515,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Regions Financial by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,932 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.