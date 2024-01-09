Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,856 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.1 %

eBay stock opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

