Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,526 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 205.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

