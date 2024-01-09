Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.88 and a 200 day moving average of $145.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.16 and a 12-month high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.