Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.26. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.