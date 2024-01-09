Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $282.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

