Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 175,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.6% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 613,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 56.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

