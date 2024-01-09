Advisor Partners II LLC Sells 870 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Advisor Partners II LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.41. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $166.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,092 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,942. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

