Advisor Partners II LLC Sells 120 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisor Partners II LLC decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:WST opened at $351.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.41 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.38.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

