Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 3,987 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day moving average is $123.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

