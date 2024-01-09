Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 153.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Waste Management stock opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

