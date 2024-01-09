Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 1,125 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.0% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM opened at $187.85 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $132.35 and a 52-week high of $195.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $254.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.98.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.