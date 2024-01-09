Advisor Partners II LLC Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 416,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 102,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MYI stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.72.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.