Advisor Partners II LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advisor Partners II LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.