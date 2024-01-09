Advisor Partners II LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

SAP stock opened at $152.56 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $110.70 and a 1-year high of $160.35. The firm has a market cap of $176.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.54 and its 200-day moving average is $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

