Advisor Partners II LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE IBM opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.78. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.