Advisor Partners II LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after buying an additional 164,822 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 273,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.87.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

