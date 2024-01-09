Advisor Partners II LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,755 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.