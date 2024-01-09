Advisor Partners II LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 159.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after acquiring an additional 81,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

