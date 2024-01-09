Advisor Partners II LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $200.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.93 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.55 and its 200-day moving average is $204.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

