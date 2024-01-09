Advisor Partners II LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $188.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

