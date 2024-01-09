Advisor Partners II LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 15,471.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $159.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSBC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.