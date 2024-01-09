Advisor Partners II LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.45.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $235.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

