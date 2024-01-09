Advisor Partners II LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 144.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.