Advisor Partners II LLC Grows Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $226.35 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

