Advisor Partners II LLC Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisor Partners II LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

