Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 14,361 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,419,794. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

