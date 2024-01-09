Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 1,204 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $720.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $697.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $284.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.