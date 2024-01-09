Advisor Partners II LLC Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.