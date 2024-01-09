Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 7,663 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.3% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 47,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.59. The company has a market cap of $297.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

