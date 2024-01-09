Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 332 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $328.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

