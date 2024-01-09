Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $580.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $264.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.46.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

