AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.9% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $161.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $166.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

