4,105 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.42.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $295.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.63 and its 200-day moving average is $324.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.