3D L Capital Management LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

3D L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $368.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

