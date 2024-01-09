392,366 Shares in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 392,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $87,027.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,781.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

