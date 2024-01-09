3,352 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

