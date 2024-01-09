1,803,052 Shares in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Bought by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,803,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 93,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

FAX stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

