113,205 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 113,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $34.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.