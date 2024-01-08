Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,915 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 535,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $372.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.03 and its 200 day moving average is $407.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.02 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.33.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

