Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 716,816 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $72,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

CSCO opened at $50.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

