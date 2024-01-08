Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,705 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $16,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. City State Bank grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.1 %

FNV stock opened at $110.04 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average of $131.10.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

