Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $154.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

