WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WSC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.2 %

WSC opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 55.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 474,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.