Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $21,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTW. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $238.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

