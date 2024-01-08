William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $189.38 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $242.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.30 and a 200-day moving average of $181.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

