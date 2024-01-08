WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.35.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
