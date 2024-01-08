WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

