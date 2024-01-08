Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 186.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 202,539 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.81. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

